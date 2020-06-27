Architect Blueprint: AGS Stainless Designer Railing Systems in Minneapolis Modern Parade of Homes Award-Winning Dream Home

MINNEAPOLIS, MN and BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2020 / Overlooking the scenic Minnehaha Creek sits one of the most unique and energy-efficient homes in the greater Minneapolis area. These 5,144 square foot home features elements such as: a glass bridge spanning two separate wings of the home, a two-story fireman's pole, kids' bedrooms with their own private lofts and a modern staircase with open risers.

High Quality AGS: Railing System Part of Minneapolis Modern "Dream Home"



AGS Stainless was recently featured on the cover of Architect Blueprint™ Magazine. Image Credit: ArchitectBlueprint.com / AGS Stainless / @SpaceCrafting

The home is also composed of structural insulated panels providing the best in energy efficiency and was awarded the coveted "Dream Home" designation in the local Spring 2016 Parade of Homes tour. The award was the second for the environmentally focused, Twin Cities-based building and remodeling firm Sustainable 9 Design + Build.

A New Approach - Prefabricated Railing

In the past, Sustainable 9 Design + Build utilized a local railing fabrication team to create custom railings for their homes. Increased new construction and remodeling activity happening throughout their Midwestern market backlogged those fabrication crews and caused them to demand premium prices.

Time delays and increased costs simply were not an option on this custom home, so the Sustainable 9 team reached out to AGS Stainless. "Before this project, we never considered the option of prefabricated railings - now I foresee us working with AGS Stainless on all our future remodeling and new construction projects," explains Ryan Hanson, Partner at Sustainable 9 Design + Build. "The ease of installation, at nearly half the cost as custom fabricated railing and quick turnaround really helped us meet the project deadline and budget. Its modern aesthetic and overall high-quality look really resonated with potential homebuyers and existing customers too - so much so that we already have a few clients altering their existing remodeling projects to now include AGS Stainless railings."

AGS' Rainier cable railing with flat stainless-steel top rail is showcased throughout the home, indoors and out. It is even a feature of the "hiding forts" (lofts) within the kids' bedrooms.

"Cable railing was an ideal choice for those loft areas," added Hanson. "It allowed the kids' secret spots to not feel completely closed off from their bedrooms while still providing a level of safety in an elevated space."

Another unique feature appreciated by kids both young-and-old is a two-story fireman's pole. AGS Stainless designers worked closely with Sustainable 9 Design + Build to develop a custom locking access gate for this "transportation apparatus." With the help of AGS' Rainier cable railing, the project achieved an overall consistent look and feel that provides unobstructed views of all the natural beauty, both inside and out.

AGS Stainless Makes Installation Easy

Working AGS Stainless is straightforward and simple. They generate exact drawings and details for your project from initial approximate dimensions and photos submitted by the customer. Then, they work directly with the homeowner/contractor to make certain every detail is exactly right.

Each AGS Stainless railing system is designed and prefabricated at our facility located in the Pacific Northwest. Every individual nut, bolt and handrail fitting is just right. Our unique process greatly reduces the labor expense normally associated with traditional custom-fabricated railing systems," explains Kevin T. Harris, Director of Sales & Marketing at AGS Stainless.

"This Minneapolis-area home perfectly depicts how Sustainable 9 Design + Build and every AGS Stainless customer essentially has their very own outsourced railing factory, complete with world-class welders and state-of-the-art fabrication machines to create a beautiful high quality railing system specific for their project."

The Results Are Impressive

In addition to the numerous compliments and customer inquiries regarding the railing system, the Sustainable 9 team was very impressed with how accurate and complete each railing section arrived to the jobsite.

"Initially, we had apprehension about ordering a customized railing system for a project sight-unseen but their team of designers - and overall customer service I might add - was absolutely great on guiding us through the installation which went together extremely smoothly," added Hanson. "And best of all, prefabricated railing provides our projects the luxurious look of custom railings at a much lower overall expense."

What's Your Design Dream? Convert your thoughts and dreams into reality by taking that first step. Visit https://AGSStainless.com for more information about AGS Stainless

