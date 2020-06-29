Xinhua Silk Road: online special feature on investment in south China's Hainan Jiangdong New Area launched

BEIJING, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An online special feature on investment in Jiangdong New Area of Haikou city, south China'sHainan Province, was jointly launched last Sunday by Jiangdong New Area Administration Bureau and China Economic Information Service on the website of Xinhua Silk Road (en.imsilkroad.com).

Consisting of many columns such as Jiangdong news, Hainan free trade port (FTP) news, Jiangdong's industry planning, preferential policies and facilities, the special feature serves as a platform for global investors to have in-depth knowledge about the policies, investment sectors and development outcomes of the Hainan FTP and Jiangdong New Area.

Chinese authorities on June 1 released a master plan for the Hainan FTP, which aims to build the southern island province into a globally-influential high-level free trade port by the middle of the century. According to the plan, a free trade port system focusing on trade and investment liberalization and facilitation will be "basically established" in Hainan by 2025 and become "more mature" by 2035.

As one of the 11 key areas and parks of the Hainan FTP, Jiangdong New Area prioritizes the building of an open and innovative industrial system where headquarters economy takes a leading role and airport economy, service economy, ecological economy are highlighted. Relevant preferential policies, therefore, have been formulated, concerning project selection, land use, and industrial supervision.

A group of Fortune Global 500 companies have been attracted to settle down in Jiangdong New Area, stated Feng Benyan, executive deputy director of Jiangdong New Area Administration Bureau, also saying that those enterprises can enjoy nearly 20 incentive policies.

More information about investment in Jiangdong New Area will be provided through the two investment hotlines +86-898-6860-3376, +86-898-6866-2391 or via email to JDzhaoshang@126.com.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/314407.html