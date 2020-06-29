XP POWER LTD - Statement on 2020 AGM Votes on Remuneration

29 June 2020

XP Power Limited

(the 'Company')

Statement on 2020 Annual General Meeting Votes on Remuneration

At the XP Power Annual General Meeting held on 21 April 2020 (the '2020 AGM'), Resolution 12 to receive and adopt the Remuneration Policy (the 'Policy') was approved by 79.2% of votes cast, Resolution 13 to receive and adopt the Remuneration Report was approved by 83.0% of votes cast, and Resolution 14 to approve the Restricted Share plan was approved by 78.8% of votes cast.

In preparing the Policy, including the Restricted Share plan, the Remuneration Committee (the 'Committee') engaged extensively with the Company's major shareholders, contacting investors holding 61% of the Company's share capital, which represents more than two thirds of the shares held outside the Board. The Remuneration Committee reflected views expressed during this process in the new Policy and broader remuneration decisions, with an explanation of the reasoning behind them being given in the 2019 annual report. In particular, the Committee was conscious of investor concerns about increases in salary and other elements of remuneration which, when taken together, could represent a significant increase in maximum potential executive remuneration. The Committee was also conscious of differing shareholder views on restricted share awards. During the consultation, a large majority of shareholders supported the proposals, and this was reflected in the AGM vote.

Since the AGM, the Company has contacted a further eight shareholders who either voted against one or more of the resolutions or whose voting was unclear. Only a small number of these shareholders provided specific comments, and these were similar to points raised in the previous consultation.

The Committee developed the proposals because it believed that they were essential to maintaining the Company's ability to retain, motivate and attract high quality executives over the period to 2023 and continues to believe they are appropriate.

The Committee intends to continue to communicate with shareholders in respect of significant decisions on remuneration. In the light of the Committee's assessment of the Company's long term interests and of the strong shareholder support received, it intends to take no further action beyond its commitment to engage extensively with a wide cross section of shareholders in future consultations. A further update will be set out in the Company's 2020 annual report.

