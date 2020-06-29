ProPhotonix Limited Announces Custom LED Backlight wins VSD Innovators Award

ProPhotonix Custom, High-Performance LED Backlight Honored by Vision Systems Design 2020 Innovators Awards Program

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / ProPhotonix Limited (London Stock Exchange - AIM:PPIX, OTC PINK:STKR), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, is pleased to announce its custom, high-performance LED Backlight, has received the Gold Award from the judges of the annual Vision Systems Design Innovators Awards program. The judging panel consisted of esteemed vision system experts from system integrator and end-user companies.

ProPhotonix custom high-performance LED Backlight was designed to provide high speed, 100% inspection of glass bottles of varying colors and form factors. ProPhotonix worked in partnership with the OEM company to understand all the application requirements and develop a reliable, adaptable solution for the customer's complex application needs.

The custom LED Backlights modularity enables it to be used across a range of production lines of varying sizes. Individual control of more than 900 LEDs provides precise control of the light intensity while complex software structures enable fast switching between different illumination patterns to allow multiple tests per second. The flexibility of this design ensures a cost-effective solution and advanced performance across differing production lines and the wide range of materials under inspection.

Simon Stanley, Director of Technology, ProPhotonix said: "The custom LED Backlight is an excellent example of how ProPhotonix partners with our customers to understand every aspect of their application to deliver the optimum solution. We utilize the expertise of our experienced multidisciplinary team to develop innovative reliable solutions maximizing the performance of our customer's system."

About Vision Systems Design

Published since 1996, Vision Systems Design is a global resource for engineers, engineering managers and systems integrators that provides comprehensive global coverage of vision systems technologies, applications, and markets. Vision Systems Design's magazine, website (www.vision-systems.com), email newsletters and webcasts report on and analyze the latest technology and business developments and trends in the worldwide machine vision and image processing industry.

About The Vision Systems Design 2020 Innovators Awards program

The Vision Systems Design 2020 Innovators Awards program reviews and recognizes the most innovative products and services in the vision and image processing industry. Criteria used in the Innovators Awards ranking included: originality, innovation; impact on designers, systems integrators and end-users; fulfilling a need in the market that hasn't been addressed, leveraging a novel technology, and increasing productivity.

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com.



