



TOKYO, June 29, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for May 2020 as well as the cumulative total from January to May 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., and Hino Motors, Ltd. The main points are as below:May 2020Sales ResultsToyotaWorldwide sales: Fifth consecutive month of decrease;Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Eighth consecutive month of decrease;Sales outside of Japan: Fifth consecutive month of decreaseConsolidatedWorldwide sales: Fifth consecutive month of decreaseSales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Eighth consecutive month of decreaseSales outside of Japan: Fifth consecutive month of decreaseProduction ResultsToyotaWorldwide production: Fifth consecutive month of decreaseProduction inside of Japan: Eighth consecutive month of decreaseProduction outside of Japan: Fifth consecutive month of decreaseConsolidatedWorldwide production: Eighth consecutive month of decreaseProduction inside of Japan: Eighth consecutive month of decreaseProduction outside of Japan: Twelfth consecutive month of decreaseExports ResultsToyotaSixth consecutive month of decreaseConsolidatedSixth consecutive month of decreaseFor the full report, visit https://bit.ly/3889P7E.