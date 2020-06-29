WIMI Hologram AR, the CHIP Industry Pioneer and Disruptor, Challenges Industry Giants in 5G+AI Field

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / WIMI Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) has grown into one of China's leading holographic cloud integrated technology solutions provider, the company offers from holographic visual AI synthesis and holographic AR present, holographic interactive software development, advertising, holographic AR SDK pay, 5G holographic communication software development to the holographic AR technology such as holographic face recognition of one-stop service, business application scenario mainly gathered in home entertainment, light field cinema, performing system, business distribution system and the advertising display system and so on five major areas.

WIMI has reportedly announced that its Hong Kong subsidiary will set up a joint venture to conduct business in the semiconductor market.

On the one hand, the WIMI joint venture aims at the rapid growth of the application demand of the semiconductor industry in the field of holographic 3D vision. At present, the semiconductor industry is developing rapidly with huge market potential. On the other hand, it will help the company extend the holographic 3D vision software field from the application layer down to the CHIP field, and through the strategic direction of combining soft and hard holographic 3D vision software solution, namely, the strategic derivative upgrade to the semiconductor field. WIMI deep in the field of holographic 3 d visual software technology accumulation, with hundreds of related patents and software copyright, so in the direction of semiconductor business extends, and the future is proposed by integrating companies core technology advantages of IC design companies, or with the current CHIP factory set up a technology research and development with strong proxy technology joint venture company, to implement the supply chain upstream of the semiconductor research and development design, technical services, marketing, etc.

As the foundation of the global information industry, the semiconductor industry, driven by industrial capital, has gradually become an important symbol to measure the comprehensive competitiveness of a country or region and a barometer of regional economy. The wide application of semiconductor products promotes the advent of information and intelligence era.

Semiconductors can be divided into discrete devices, photoelectric devices, sensors and integrated circuits, of which integrated circuits are the core semiconductor products, accounting for about 80% of the semiconductor market share. Integrated circuits can be further divided into analog circuits, microprocessors, logic circuits and memory.

In 2019, the growth of global demand for solid state storage, smart phones and PCS slowed down, and product inventory was high, leading to a decline in the global semiconductor demand market. At the same time, global friction increased, which also had a significant impact on the semiconductor trade market. CHIP is a general name of semiconductor component products, and also is the carrier of integrated circuit. By the end of 2018, the global semiconductor operating market reached us $477.94 billion, up 15.9 percent year on year.

At the same time, China needs to accelerate the development and application of artificial intelligence CHIPs. It is estimated that by 2021, the CHIP market size of the global ARTIFICIAL intelligence will reach 5.22 billion US dollars, with an average annual growth rate of more than 50%, exceeding the overall scale of the artificial intelligence industry. CHIP as the core component of artificial intelligence, driven by technology and demand, the market growth is expected to expand year by year.

Microsoft announced in Hawaii that it will build artificial intelligence CHIPs for use in all of its new Hololens AR devices. Whether it is data collection or data analysis and transmission, semiconductor CHIP plays an irreplaceable key role. The increasing data volume requires more and more computing speed and equipment. How to make the data processing process fast and insensitive has become a challenge for hardware manufacturers, which puts forward new requirements on the CHIP architecture.

Microsoft claims its new artificial intelligence CHIP will be able to process what users see and hear in real time, instead of spending time sending it back to the cloud. The CHIP is an upgraded version of the current Hololens processor and will be used in the next generation of Hololens devices, though no release date has been announced.

This is the first time Microsoft has developed its own CHIPs for mobile devices. With artificial intelligence CHIPs, Microsoft is also in a comprehensive layout of the CHIP industry chain, to grasp the history of a few key periods.

Microsoft has also been working on CHIPs over the past few years, most notably the motion-capture CHIP for its Xbox Kinect gaming system. In recent years, Google and amazon have also invested heavily in CHIP development to improve the competitiveness of their cloud businesses. To overtake amazon and the Google in the cloud, Microsoft has also recently started using customised CHIPs to meet real-world challenges. But Microsoft buys its CHIPs from Altera, an Intel subsidiary, and USES them for purposes specific to its own software.

To demonstrate the power of Its CHIP processors, Microsoft last year used tens of thousands of CHIPs simultaneously to translate three billion words from five million Articles in English wikipedia into Spanish in a tenth of a second. Next year, Microsoft plans to enable its cloud users to speed up the completion of real AI tasks, including image recognition, processing huge amounts of data, and using machine learning algorithms to predict customer purchase patterns.

The battle for AI among tech companies has reached a white-hot stage. Apple is testing its own AI CHIP processor for the new iPhone smartphone, and Google is also working on a second-generation AI CHIP.

In recent years, Google has been steadily strengthening its internal CHIP design, and recently, Google self-developed CHIPs again. The first system-level SoC CHIPs for mobile devices have been streamed recently and are expected to be deployed in the son Pixel 5 next year.

It is understood that the CHIP USES a 5-nm process with an 8-core design, optimized for machine learning, and enhanced Google Assistant to better support AI and machine-learning related functions. Google's self-developed Whitechapel SoC CHIP has been successful and is expected to be the first to deploy Pixel phones next year, foreign media reported. While the Google Pixel 5 May still use qualcomm snapdragon 765G CHIP, it will be replaced by Google manufacturing thereafter.

Google's Pixel line of smartphones, which until now have been powered by qualcomm snapdragon CHIPs, has been flat. So they've been hoping to build unique features with custom CHIPs, so they're also quietly developing mobile processors. The move could help Google compete better with apple, which develops its own CHIPs, and also deal a blow to qualcomm.

Whether a mobile phone manufacturer can design and build its own processor is the key to mastering the top technology in the mobile phone industry. I have to mention that Huawei, from being a nobody a few years ago to a household name today, has developed its own processor as the key propellant. Now major mobile phone companies have joined the CHIP research and development, xiaomi, LG, ZTE and other mobile phone companies have also tried, but did not succeed.

The Internet giant Google owns several series and different types of smart hardware products, including smartphones, tablets, speakers and so on, and has expanded its device lineup in recent years to include smart speakers and various other artificial intelligence control devices. According to the current situation, these products may be equipped with Google self-developed CHIP in the future. This will help Google wean itself off its dependence on big semiconductor manufacturers and ensure a precise integration of hardware and software capabilities.

Abroad, the popularization of machine vision is mainly reflected in the semiconductor and electronic industries, of which about 40%-50% are concentrated in the semiconductor industry. Machine vision system has been widely used in all aspects of quality inspection, and its products play a pivotal role in the application. In addition, machine vision is used in various other fields.

In addition to the rapid growth of the company's performance, merger and integration of high-quality semiconductor assets or cooperation with CHIP companies with strong technology will greatly enhance the company's competitiveness and consolidate the company's position in the industry of holographic 3D vision software application, thus supporting the company's sustained growth in the medium and long term. At present, many technology giant qualcomm, mediatek, nvidia and other related companies in artificial intelligence, 5G, the Internet of things, and other areas of the chain are layout, the demand for upstream suppliers is no longer a simple electronic components or products supply, to the supplier's technical service ability, providing comprehensive solution ability, and one-stop value-added service ability are put forward higher requirements. With the increasing demand for semiconductor application solutions related to holographic 3D vision, WIMI will provide corresponding semiconductor solutions to meet the market demand of holographic 3D vision based on the application demand scene in the market, and finally achieve the purpose of promoting the application and popularization of holographic 3D vision technology in the semiconductor industry.

WIMI will invest more funds, through to the longitudinal extension in the field of semiconductor, and the future of the integration of on semiconductor assets or cooperate with CHIP factory, will greatly improve the WIMI strength of technical services, further enhance viscosity related to the current customers, at the same time, based on a higher added value, enhance the micro beauty sales ability of the company. WIMI plans to develop semiconductor market-related businesses in the next three years, and WIMI is expected to see new growth.

With the continuous development of machine vision technology and its deepening application in various industries, the global Internet and semiconductor giants have been layout, showing that intelligent image processing will be the next arena.

In the next 10 years, 5G and AI will usher in the outbreak, bringing opportunities to the CHIP industry. Due to the emergence of AI in smart phones, there have been many applications in THE field of AR and VR. In addition to real-time online games, health monitoring, mobile payment and other fields, AI has created a very large market. With continuous breakthroughs in the application fields of intelligent robots, drones, autonomous driving, intelligent doctors, intelligent security, and VR/AR, machine vision technology has entered a golden period of development.

