Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 29
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 26 June 2020 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 992.45p
Including ALL Revenue = 997.02p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 17.0% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 2.5%. There are currently 89,533,066 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
29 June 2020
