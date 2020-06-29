

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia (NOK) announced the company has been selected by Taiwan Mobile as the sole supplier of its 5G network. The three-year framework deal is worth approximately 400 million euros. The initial phase of the deal begins this month with the deployment of 5G non-standalone with the aim of migrating to 5G standalone within a three-year period.



Under the deal, Nokia will provide Taiwan Mobile its 5G RAN portfolio including its Nokia AirScale Radio Access products. Also, Taiwan Mobile will utilize several Nokia Software solutions spanning cloud and security services, as well as network optimization and management for 5G RAN, 5G Core and 5G IMS.



Nokia is a longstanding partner of Taiwan Mobile and has previously provided its 2G, 3G and 4G mobile networks.



