

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, the Bank of England is scheduled to release mortgage approvals data for May. The number of mortgage approvals is forecast to rise to 25,000 in May from 15,850 in April.



Ahead of the data, the pound retreated from early highs against its major counterparts.



The pound was worth 132.35 against the yen, 1.1690 against the franc, 1.2348 against the greenback and 0.9110 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



