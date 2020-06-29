AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE UTILITIES (CU5) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE UTILITIES: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2020 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE UTILITIES DEALING DATE: 26/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 238.9783 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 46858 CODE: CU5 ISIN: FR0010688234 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU5 Sequence No.: 72412 EQS News ID: 1080825 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2020 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)