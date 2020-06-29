AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR (IMWRD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2020 / 10:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 26/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 65.7184 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5921545 CODE: IMWRD ISIN: LU1437016972 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IMWRD Sequence No.: 72418 EQS News ID: 1080837 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 29, 2020 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)