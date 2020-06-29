AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD (SMRU) AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2020 / 10:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD DEALING DATE: 26/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 430.2155 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 161540 CODE: SMRU ISIN: LU1602145200 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SMRU Sequence No.: 72425 EQS News ID: 1080851 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2020 04:19 ET (08:19 GMT)