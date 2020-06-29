Bauxite Market Size Worth $12.88 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 3.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bauxite market size is projected to reach USD 12.88 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Continuous growth in the production of primary aluminum is expected to remain a key factor in driving the market over the coming years.

Bauxite is the key raw material used for the production of primary aluminum. As per the statistics released by the International Aluminum Institute, in 2018, the primary aluminum production increased from nearly 54,647 kilotons in 2014 to approximately 64,336 kilotons in 2018. This caused a subsequent increase in the demand for the product over the respective period.

Key suggestions from the report:

Asia Pacific captured the largest share of 68.0% in 2019 in terms of volume as the region has the largest primary aluminum production capacity in the globe

By product, metallurgical grade is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR in terms of revenue from 2020 to 2027 owing to expanding manufacturing activities in Asia Pacific

Based on application, alumina production dominated the market with a volume share of 91.0% in 2019. Alumina production is rising, especially in Asia Pacific , owing to growing demand from downstream industries, such as automotive and construction

The cement application segment is poised to register a CAGR of 3.2%, in terms of revenue, from 2020 to 2027 on account of rising research & development activities to find new applications of product in cementitious materials

In March 2019 , Rio Tinto completed the construction of a new bauxite mine in Queensland, Australia . The total value for developing this project was around USD 1.9 billion . The company aimed to replace its production from depleting mines of Weipa.

The market is undergoing significant transformational change, driven by strong demand for aluminum. Until 2013, China targeted Malaysia and Indonesia for its bauxite supply, however both countries imposed bans or restrictions owing to poor mining practices in 2014. Since 2014, China has been sourcing its bauxite supply largely from Guinea and to some extent form Australia.

As per statistics from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), in 2019, global bauxite resources are estimated to be around 55 to 75 billion tons. Africa (mainly Guinea) and Oceania (mainly Australia) accounts for more than 50% of the global resources. Major bauxite consuming countries such as China, Russia, and India source their products mainly from Australia and Guinea.

The lockdowns imposed by many countries across the globe owing to COVID-19 pandemic have stalled construction activities and caused a severe decline in terms of downstream demand for aluminum. However, major smelters and bauxite miners were largely unaffected, which has pushed inventory levels to a new high, putting additional pressure on product prices along the entire value chain.

Among the leading players operating in the market, Alcoa Corporation holds the largest market share. The company has a wide portfolio comprising joint ventures, subsidiaries, and affiliated companies in the industry. The company has carried out many strategic investments over the years to capture the largest portfolio of mined bauxite around the globe.

Grand View Research has segmented the global bauxite market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Bauxite Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Metallurgical Grade



Refractory Grade

Bauxite Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Alumina Production



Refractory



Cement



Others

Bauxite Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Russia





Norway





Germany





Turkey



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE





Bahrain

List of Key Players of Bauxite Market

Alcoa Corporation



Rio Tinto



Norsk Hydro ASA



The Aluminum Corporation of China (CHALCO)

(CHALCO)

Compagnie des Bauxites de Guinée (CBG)



South32



NALCO India



Hindalco Industries Ltd.



Rusal



Ma'aden

