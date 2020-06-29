Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company: Metalloinvest's pre-export finance facility recognised as a deal of the year in metals and mining sector 29-Jun-2020 / 11:33 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Metalloinvest's pre-export finance facility recognised as a deal of the year in metals and mining sector Moscow, Russia - 29 June 2020 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, has won the international TXF's Metals/Minerals Commodities Finance Deal of the Year Award. Metalloinvest won the award for the deal of a EUR 200 mn pre-export finance (PXF-2019/2) facility with a record tenor - 6.5 years, and an attractive fixed interest rate for the entire maturity. The credit line was signed with 7 international financial institutions - Société Generale (SGBT Finance Ireland Ltd), ING Bank N.V., INTESA, Bank of China, UniCredit Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank. Alexey Voronov, Finance Director of Management Company Metalloinvest, commented: "The TXF Award is a landmark international event of the year in the financial sector, bringing together both professional market participants and competent experts. In 2019, our Company raised a new pre-export finance facility from a club of 7 international banks for a record tenor for the market and with an attractive fixed interest rate. We are very pleased that our transaction was prized in the international TXF Award as the best deal of the year in the metals and mining sector. We are continually working on improving the conditions of our loan portfolio and finding the optimal solutions." TXF is a privately-owned media company founded in 2013 and headquartered in London. The company specialises in news, analytics and event management for trade and commodities sectors, export and project finance. Every year, TXF provides international awards for export, trade finance and commodity market deals. The winners' selection proceeds in two steps. The first step includes voting for the deals via the open TXF platform, through which 2,000 participants have voted this year. The second step involves the selection of the most noteworthy and unprecedented transaction by the group of TXF experts. # # # # If you have any questions, please contact us: Artem Lavrischev Investor Relations E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243 Anton Troshin Public Relations E: pr@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7629 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (49%). ISIN: XS0918297382 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 72460 EQS News ID: 1080899 End of Announcement EQS News Service

