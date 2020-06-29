Marketplace announcement Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark New shares in ViroGates A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 30th June 2020. The new shares are issued due to warrant exercise ISIN: DK0061030574 ------------------------------------------------- Name: ViroGates ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 3,044,270 shares ------------------------------------------------- Change: 81,156 shares ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 3,125,426 shares ------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: DKK 91 ------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 155530 ------------------------------------------------- Short name: VIRO ------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance, Per Lönn, tel. (+46) 40 200 250 First North is the brand name for the MTF market places operated by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Stockholm AB respectively. The equity segments of Nasdaq First North in Sweden, Finland and Denmark are registered SME Growth Markets and referred to as Nasdaq First North Growth Markets. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=782048