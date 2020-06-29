

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Monday, Eurozone economic sentiment survey results are due from the European Commission. The economic confidence index is forecast to rise to 80 in June from 67.5 in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the yen and the pound, it held steady against the greenback and the franc.



The euro was worth 120.64 against the yen, 1.0655 against the franc, 1.1255 against the greenback and 0.9125 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



