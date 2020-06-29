Anzeige
Montag, 29.06.2020
29.06.2020 | 11:28
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Statement re Closed Period

PR Newswire

London, June 29

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

Closed Period Notification

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc (the Company) announces that with effect from 30 June 2020, it will enter into a closed period which will remain in place until the Company releases its financial results for the year ending 30 June 2020. The mandatory closed period is expected to end on or around 29 July 2020.

However, the Company is satisfied that any information which the Directors or the Company may have during the closed period will be notified to a Regulatory Information Service.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

29 June 2020

