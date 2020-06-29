

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone economic sentiment improved at the strongest pace on record in June, data published by the European Commission showed Monday.



The economic sentiment index climbed 8.2 points to 75.7 in June. However, the reading was below economists' forecast of 80.0.



The industrial confidence advanced to -21.7 from -27.5 in the previous month. The reading was forecast to climb to -20.5.



The services confidence indicator came in at -35.6 versus -43.6 a month ago. The expected reading was -27.0.



Likewise, the consumer sentiment index improved to -14.7 in June, in line with flash estimate, from -18.8 in May.



The Employment Expectations Indicator improved sharply for the second month in a row by 12.7 points to 82.8 in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

