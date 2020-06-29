Anzeige
Montag, 29.06.2020
29.06.2020 | 11:52
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Block Listing Application

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Block Listing Application

PR Newswire

London, June 29

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

Legal Entity Identifier 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

29 June 2020

Block Listing Application

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has made an application to the Financial Conduct Authority for a block listing, for general business purposes, of 10,000,000 ordinary shares of 25 pence each ("Shares") to be admitted to the premium segment of the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for the Shares to be admitted to trading on the premium segment of its main market.

Shares issued under the block listing will be used to satisfy demand that cannot be met through the secondary market and to manage the premium at which the Shares trade. The net proceeds from any issuance under the block listing will be invested in accordance with the Company's investment policy. The block listing is expected to become effective at 8:00 a.m. on 2 July 2020.

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Victoria Hale
Frostrow Capital LLP		020 3170 8732
Neil Morgan
Chris Mills
Winterflood Investment Trusts		020 3100 0000
© 2020 PR Newswire
