Scepter Holdings, Inc., Introduces Dermacia Pro Eye Serum and Vitamin C Serum

Dermacia Pro Eye Serum and Vitamin C Serum are now available for purchase online

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / Scepter Holdings, Inc., (OTC PINK:BRZL) a high-performance consumer goods sales and marketing company, releases Dermacia Pro Eye Serum and Vitamin C Serum available for purchase online through DermaciaPro.com.

Dermacia Pro Eye Serum is formulated to be Allergen Free, Paraben Free, Cruelty Free, support Anti-Aging, Smoothing, Exfoliating and Fragrance Free. To be used daily, in the morning and evening to support healthy skin around the eyes.

Dermacia Pro Vitamin C Serum is formulated to be Allergen Free, Paraben Free, Cruelty Free, support Anti-Aging, Smoothing, Detoxifying and Fragrance Free. To be used daily on the face and neck to support healthy skin.

Scepter markets Dermacia Pro products on its brand website, DermaciaPro.com, and through Amazon.com. The new Dermacia Pro Serums complement Dermacia Pro's Breathable Foundation line.

"We are pleased to introduce Dermacia Pro's Eye Serum and Vitamin C Serum, we believe these products support customers caring for their skin and complement our existing Breathable Foundation line of Dermacia Pro products.", stated Adam Nicosia, Vice President of Sales.

About Scepter Holdings, Inc.

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") manages the sales and brand development of high-performance consumer packaged goods. The company seeks to acquire performing brands to add to the company's portfolio of products and brands sold online and through strategic retail relationships. The company has expertise manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling online consumer packaged goods and seeks to leverage its expertise to grow additional acquired brands. Scepter Holdings, Inc. was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on January 11, 2007.

For more information, please visit our website: http://scepterbrands.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Investors Contact:

775-296-5768

info@scepterbrands.com

SOURCE: Scepter Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/595544/Scepter-Holdings-Inc-Introduces-Dermacia-Pro-Eye-Serum-and-Vitamin-C-Serum