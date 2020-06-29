CBD Life Sciences Inc. Announces Its New Website Redesign & CBD Gumballs!

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. is pleased to announce our new redesigned website and our latest product CBD Gumballs. Each CBD Gumball contains 80 MGS of CBD with six gumballs in a tube. The flavors of the gumballs are Strawberry, Pineapple, Blueberry, Lemon-Lime, Orange, Cherry and Grape. The CBD Gumballs are retailing for $29.99 and are readily available for purchase.

The CBD "(cannabidiol) market is rapidly growing and has shown promising indication for the health & wellness industry. Widespread use is increasing throughout the public. Follow our social media accounts at www.instagram.com/lbcbioscience, www.facebook.com/lbcbioscience, www.linkedin.com/company/lbcbioscienceinc & www.twitter.com/lbcbioscience for updating information.

Lisa Nelson, President/CEO of CBD Life Sciences, Inc. commented "LBC Bioscience Inc. website is finally revamped, our team worked long and hard to get it finished in a timely manner. Please visit our website and let us know if you have any comments or questions."

Lisa Nelson continued "I am so excited that we are selling CBD Gumballs, they are a hot item on the CBD Market and are popular with consumers. The tube of CBD Gumballs contains six gumballs with 80 MGS of CBD per gumball." Lisa ended with "As always, the Company will continue to update the public about new product releases, trades shows, events and any updated information regarding LBC Bioscience Inc."

About LBC Bioscience Inc.

LBC Bioscience Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. LBC has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including: CBD Drops, Gumballs, Honey Sticks, Pain Relief Creams, Anxiety & Sleep Supplements, Edibles, Coffee, Skincare Line, Pet Line, Tablets and more. LBC's products can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com.

Ten Associates LLC

Contact: Thomas E. Nelson

Telephone: (480)326-8577

Email: tenassociates33@gmail.com

Website: www.tenassociatesllc.com

