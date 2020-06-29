Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.: 3 XFC Tryout Locations Confirmed

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / Duke Mountain Resources Inc. (OTC Pink:DKMR) has announced plans for Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") to continue it's grass roots strategy on a global stage by producing the XFC Tryouts in late 3rd quarter 2020. Many careers have been launched through the XFC Tryouts, including mainstream household names in the Mixed Martial Arts communities. The opportunity to compete in the XFC Hexagon has attracted high level athletes from around the world.



XFC President Myron Molotky explained "Ultimately, world class performance is the only roadmap to fight inside the Hexagon. When we stage XFC 43 in 4th quarter 2020, our roster will mirror past levels to include 185-200 warriors representing 35+ countries. These XFC Tryouts provide opportunity for rising stars on the highest platform provided by our broadcast partners. We believe that the greatest fighters in our sport have not yet been discovered, and we strive to provide the fans with exactly what they expect from the XFC: epic battles and nonstop action, the highest level of production and entertainment, and without question, the introduction to the Next Generation of Champions."



The previously announced first event (United States-Midwest) will be hosted by Team SFS-Scorpion Fighting System in Brighton, Michigan. SFS Founder and owner James David Gray ex-pressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity "Scorpion Fighting System is honored to have been selected to host the Midwest tryouts for XFC. XFC has a long history of creating opportunities for rising stars, and we firmly believe this partnership will enable our world class athletes in the Midwest to earn the right to compete inside the Hexagon. SFS will enter it's top professionals in the XFC Tryouts and we are eager to see the talent that arrives from around the country for this great opportunity."



XFC will return to Brazil in September with a highly anticipated explosive tryout in Sao Paulo at the globally renowned combat team gym Chute Boxe, led by Diego Lima. Chute Boxe has been a core partner with XFC with many of it's athletes competing on past XFC rosters. Considering the widespread talent throughout Brazil, expectations are high to continue building the XFC roster with fan favorites throughout Latin America.

XFC Matchmaker Eduardo Duarte is thrilled "The origins of MMA are traced back to Brazil, and we believe that the best young talent in Latin America will be at these tryouts. The past tryouts in Minas Gerais and Sao Paulo have produced extraordinary talent for our roster. The difficult part will be offering only two hundred applications for this first event. We expect to have a 2nd XFC Tryout in Brazil in Rio de Janeiro as well."



The third confirmed location will provide representation for the United States Southeast region. Former XFC World Champion and X Brand Ambassador Junior Assuncao will host the XFC Try-outs in Atlanta at Ascension Mixed Martial Arts. The Assuncao brothers (Junior, Freddy and Raphael) are considered a first family of MMA, with experience fighting in the three top MMA organizations in the world (XFC, UFC and Bellator). Junior Assuncao also expressed his very enthusiastic support for the return of XFC "I have always been a big supporter of the XFC and look forward to being a part of the relaunch of this global brand. Ascention MMA recently expanded and remodeled so we look forward to hosting the XFC Tryouts for the USA Southeast region"



XFC is finalizing the tryout schedule for 2020 to include two in Europe (East and West), three in Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Argentina), as well as two more in the United States (USA West and USA Northeast).



Tryout hopefuls will be directed to submit their applications starting July 20, 2020 on the XFC Website: XFCMMA.net in the Next Generation link.



XFC has a new website at XFCMMA.net launching July 6, 2020. News will also be announced on our social media channels, such as our 440,000 fans on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/OfficialXFC/ , Instagram, Twitter and the robust XFC-XFC International YouTube channel.

About the Company

Duke Mountain Resources Inc. (OTC Pink:DKMR) became a primary investor in the sports enter-tainment market of mixed martial arts. As the lead investor of Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. ("XFC"), DKMR became XFC and is a premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America. The Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC) is the only publicly traded independent mixed martial arts (MMA) organization in the world. XFC has partnered with some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. New broadcast partners in the USA will be announced in the coming weeks. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events on television and stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

Steve A. Smith Jr.

www.XFCMMA.net

(949) 290-4914

Steve@XFCHub.com

SOURCE: Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/595523/3-XFC-Tryout-Locations-Confirmed