Eros International PLC (NYSE:EROS) ("Eros" or "the Company"), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, today held an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders in virtual meeting format (the "Extraordinary General Meeting"). All of the resolutions submitted to the Company's shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting were duly approved and passed. The amended and restated Articles of Association, in the form adopted by the Company's shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting, will take effect upon the effective time of the merger contemplated by the previously disclosed Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of April 17, 2020, by and among the Company, STX Filmworks, Inc. ("STX"), and the other parties thereto.

