Montag, 29.06.2020
WKN: A0LHC1 ISIN: NO0010345853 Ticker-Symbol: ARC 
Tradegate
25.06.20
09:02 Uhr
16,185 Euro
-0,405
-2,44 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
PR Newswire
29.06.2020 | 12:28
Aker Solutions Secures Maintenance and Modifications Work for Aker BP

OSLO, Norway, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions has signed a two-year contract extension for maintenance and modifications for Aker BP's Ula, Skarv, Valhall and Tambar fields offshore Norway.

Work under the contract will start from December 1, 2020 and follows the existing contract with Aker BP where Aker Solutions and Aker BP work under a joint modification alliance model.

"We are delighted to continue to provide maintenance and modifications work for Aker BP," said Linda L. Aase, executive vice president, brownfield projects at Aker Solutions. "Work under the new alliance has proved to be efficient and the alliance has continued to improve deliveries and develop new ways of working."

The total value of the contract is estimated at about NOK 1.7 billion. The contract will be booked as order intake in the second quarter of 2020.

CONTACT:

Media Contact:
Ivar Simensen, mob: +47 464 02 317, email: ivar.simensen@akersolutions.com

Investor Contact:
Fredrik Berge, mob: +47 450 32 090, email: fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-secures-maintenance-and-modifications-work-for-aker-bp,c3144002

© 2020 PR Newswire
