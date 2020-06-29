City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 26-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 179.87p

INCLUDING current year revenue 182.37p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP13.21m

Net borrowing level: 6%

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 26-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 70.00p

INCLUDING current year revenue 70.87p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP32.59m

Net borrowing level: 23%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528