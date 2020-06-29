Anzeige
Montag, 29.06.2020
29.06.2020 | 12:40
All Star Minerals Plc - Director Dealing

All Star Minerals Plc - Director Dealing

PR Newswire

London, June 29

ALL STAR MINERALS PLC

(''All Star'' or the Company)

Director Dealing

Further to the announcement made on 24 June, the Company announces following the conversion of £55,000 Loan Notes into 275m new ordinary shares and further issue of 16.5m new ordinary shares for £16,500 accrued interest, David Bourne a Director, has an interest of 325,089,284 shares, representing 11.45% of the Company's issued share capital.

Following the recent placing, loan note conversion and accrued interest shares issued, the Company now has 2,839,474,743 ordinary shares in issue.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR").

The Directors of All Star are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

All Star Minerals Plc
Tomas Nugent, Chairman
Via Cairn Financial

AQSE Corporate Adviser
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Liam Murray
020 7213 0880

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a.NameDavid Bourne
2Reason for notification
a.Position/StatusDirector
b.Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.NameAll Star Minerals plc
b.LEI2138002UCKAEBPYWVT15
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code		Ordinary shares of 0.01 pence


ISIN: GB00B12T7004
b.Nature of the transactionConversion of loan notes and accrued loan note interest into ordinary shares
c.Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) per shareVolume(s)
a) 0.02 p
b) 0.1 p		a) 275,000,000
b) 16,500,000
d.Aggregated information


- Aggregated Volume

- Price

291,500,000

n/a
e.Date of the transaction24 June 2020
f.Place of the transactionLondon
© 2020 PR Newswire
