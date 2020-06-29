All Star Minerals Plc - Director Dealing
PR Newswire
London, June 29
ALL STAR MINERALS PLC
(''All Star'' or the Company)
Director Dealing
Further to the announcement made on 24 June, the Company announces following the conversion of £55,000 Loan Notes into 275m new ordinary shares and further issue of 16.5m new ordinary shares for £16,500 accrued interest, David Bourne a Director, has an interest of 325,089,284 shares, representing 11.45% of the Company's issued share capital.
Following the recent placing, loan note conversion and accrued interest shares issued, the Company now has 2,839,474,743 ordinary shares in issue.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR").
The Directors of All Star are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
ENQUIRIES:
All Star Minerals Plc
Tomas Nugent, Chairman
Via Cairn Financial
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Liam Murray
020 7213 0880
|Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a.
|Name
|David Bourne
|2
|Reason for notification
|a.
|Position/Status
|Director
|b.
|Initial notification/
Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a.
|Name
|All Star Minerals plc
|b.
|LEI
|2138002UCKAEBPYWVT15
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a.
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|Ordinary shares of 0.01 pence
ISIN: GB00B12T7004
|b.
|Nature of the transaction
|Conversion of loan notes and accrued loan note interest into ordinary shares
|c.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s) per share
|Volume(s)
|a) 0.02 p
b) 0.1 p
|a) 275,000,000
b) 16,500,000
|d.
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
291,500,000
n/a
|e.
|Date of the transaction
|24 June 2020
|f.
|Place of the transaction
|London