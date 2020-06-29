All Star Minerals Plc - Director Dealing

ALL STAR MINERALS PLC

(''All Star'' or the Company)

Director Dealing

Further to the announcement made on 24 June, the Company announces following the conversion of £55,000 Loan Notes into 275m new ordinary shares and further issue of 16.5m new ordinary shares for £16,500 accrued interest, David Bourne a Director, has an interest of 325,089,284 shares, representing 11.45% of the Company's issued share capital.

Following the recent placing, loan note conversion and accrued interest shares issued, the Company now has 2,839,474,743 ordinary shares in issue.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR").

The Directors of All Star are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

All Star Minerals Plc

Tomas Nugent, Chairman

Via Cairn Financial

AQSE Corporate Adviser

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Liam Murray

020 7213 0880

