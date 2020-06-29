Migom Global Corp. Announces the Acquisition of Migom Bank

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / Migom Global Corp., (OTC PINK:MGOM) a US publicly traded company focused on building synergistic ventures in international banking, has recently notified the SEC of the acquisition of Migom Bank (www.migom.com), an international full-service "neobank" domiciled and regulated in the small Caribbean state of Commonwealth of Dominica.

"Today, businesses across multiple jurisdictions and industries have faced numerous hurdles opening and maintaining simple operating bank accounts. Arbitrarily frozen funds, suddenly blocked accounts, and other previously rare limitations have become a commonplace occurrence in daily banking for many regular businesses. This type of practice is often disguised as "de-risking" in the name of compliance, which in itself has morphed from the necessary but secondary function into a universal shroud weaponized by some of the mainstream banks in their purge of unwanted business," stated Thomas Schaetti, the President of Migom Global Corp. He continued: "In reality, those large international banks seem to be simply discriminating small and medium-sized, transaction-heavy businesses, which they don't see as a profitable market. As the result, millions of unbanked or under-banked entrepreneurs have a hard time growing their companies and contributing to the economic development of their industries and regions. We identify ourselves with these companies and are making our best effort to position Migom Bank as the destination financial institution serving their needs around the world".

Migom Global Corp. aims to bridge the gaps in international banking by building a network of banks and affiliated businesses to provide seamless integration of traditional regulated banking with new-age financial services and emerging fintech solutions. Committed to solving the problem of under-banked businesses and individuals worldwide, the Company recently notified the SEC of the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Migom Bank, a full-service global bank for the digital age that is available to customers across a variety of industries and regions.

Migom Bank offers a full suite of e-banking services tailored to the needs of small businesses and entrepreneurs, including online account opening, holding and operating corporate and individual bank accounts with full online access to account management and detailed reporting, international SWIFT / SEPA transfers in multiple currencies, issuing prepaid debit cards, certificates of deposit, investment, savings accounts and other services. The regulatory information enumerating multiple services provided by the bank is published on its website.

In addition to providing traditional banking services, Migom Bank offers its account holders one of a kind crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto OTC functionality, including secure custody and instant-execution trading of crypto assets with unlimited liquidity volumes, best global spot prices and immediate availability of funds or crypto assets. Migom Bank account holders can seamlessly transfer fiat funds into crypto assets and back using their mobile app or account dashboard online.

Migom Global Corp. is a US publicly traded company (OTC PINK:MGOM) building synergistic ventures in international banking, securities brokerage, electronic money distribution as well as digital assets origination and market making. The Company is developing the network of affiliated businesses in several countries, which may provide a seamless integration between the traditional regulated banking and financial services and the innovative emerging fintech solutions, benefiting consumers and businesses worldwide.

Migom Bank is a global neobank focused on the emerging markets offering a full suite of e-banking services tailored for the needs of small-to-medium-sized businesses and entrepreneurs. Migom Bank is fully licensed to provide retail depository and inter-banking services, full suite of cryptocurrency-related services, securities dealing and investment banking services, featuring deal-oriented compliance, higher private banking limits and custom-tailored flexible solutions to help its versatile international clientele. For more information, please, visit http://migom.com.

