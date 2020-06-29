Findit, Inc.: Global WholeHealth Partners Selects Findit Inc. to Increase Social Networking and Search Engines Online Web Presence

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC Pink:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking management platform and online marketing service, has been retained by Global WholeHealth Partners (OTC Pink:GWHP) to improve overall web presence.

Findit will produce fresh content on a daily basis highlighting Global WholeHealth Partners products and technology to reach wholesale, retail and distributors of PPE products along with Diagnostic Test Kits around the world.

Charles Strongo CEO of Global WholeHealth Products since 2103 stated "We selected Findit after consulting with a number of other online marketing firms. With Findit's open platform the content they create will be able to be indexed in Google and shared to popular social networking sites that include Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Tumblr and others. Findit understands our focus which is encompassing, improving, and preserving the quality of life by providing fast, adequate and accurate test results to prompt early treatment and cut cost of accumulated diseases all over the world. We want Findit to help us get our message throughout the world during these times to reach people that need testing. We hope that by focusing on the growth of our global core business that includes our plethora of test kits and medical supplies we will provide confidence to our existing shareholders in GWHP and new shareholders that acquire stock in GWHP. We want our shareholder to know GWHP is focused on growth through sales and development of new testing kits to help combat growing health concerns around the world."







Findit will be providing Global WholeHealth Partners with content creation through at least three Findit sites owned by Global WholeHealth Partners. With the content, Findit will create this will provide a understanding of what Global WholeHealth Partners offers to wholesale, retail and distributors that are selling PPE products that include; surgical masks, disposable rubber gloves, disposable CPE Shoe Covers and No Touch Infrared Thermometers and Diagnostic Test Kits.

Over the first 30 days, Findit will create, post and share over 200 pieces of freshly written content from Global health Partners profile sites on Findit.com. The content created will consist of Right Now status updates. Once the posts are live, they can be shared to other social networking sites that include but are not limited to: Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Tumblr and Twitter. Each post will consist of a description of the products offered by Global Wholehealth Partners.

In addition to the text written, each piece of content will also include pictures that have titles that we have manually entered for indexing purposes in Findit search as well as outside search engines that include Google, Yahoo and Bing. Findit also includes a back link to specific pages that will drive traffic to www.gwhpcorp.com.

The overall objective of the campaign is to bring awareness to Global WholesaleHealth Partners (GWHP) so they can increase sales by reaching new and existing customers of their products. GWHP.com current Alexa Ranking is 2,965,383 In global internet traffic and engagement over the past 90 days. Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "Being selected by GWHP during Covid-19 is something we are taking on with great responsibility. We want to carry their message to reach as many people in need of the products GWHP carries. With so much demand for masks, gloves, thermometers, shoe covers products GWHP carries, many buyers are scrabbling over the past few months to find reliable suppliers that they can count on beyond one order due to lack of inventory. GWHP has over 3 million masks currently in stock in the U.S. With the team at Findit getting this information out to the public we are hopeful that we can contribute to the safety of first responders and citizens that are simply trying to do their best to adapt to these times we are now in and remain healthy."

Findit will be providing a site analysis of GWHP.com in addition to the campaign. The analysis will look at Search Engine Optimization (SEO) opportunities to present GWHP.com with. After the analysis is provided this week GWHP can decide if it would like Findit, Inc. to provide these SEO services.

The campaign is officially kicking off today, June 29, 2020. Below are several Findit sites that have been created for GWHP, that content will be posted and shared through. Each post will have a back link to GWHPCORP.COM.

GWHP has 3 Findit Claim Your Name URLs these are:



PPE-MASK-GLOVES-THERMOMETERS

COVID-19-DIAGNOSTIC-TESTS

GWHP-CORP



Call 1-877-568-GWHP (4947) to become a distributor or buy COVID 19 rapid test rt-qPCR kits. We offer small sample size test kits, sold in packs of 100.

About Global Wholehealth Partners OTC (GWHP)

GWHP provides cutting edge technology using In-vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Real-Time PCR Machines that detect between 1 - 1 ½ hours and Rapid Diagnostic Testing (RDT) Serum Plasma that detect between 15 -20 minutes, which predict diseases ahead of its industry competitors. Our focus is encompassing, improving, and preserving the quality of life by providing fast, adequate and accurate test results to prompt early treatment and cut cost of accumulated diseases all over the world. By so doing, GWHP has led the fight against vector borne terminal diseases such as Ebola, ZIKA, Dengue, Malaria, Influenza and Tuberculosis, Corona Viruses, and among other vector borne diseases. MISSION GWHP is committed to building long term shareholder value through the vertical integration of proven, well established business that effectively and efficiently control disease outbreak and significantly reducing health care costs. VISION Our vision is to lead the industry in infectious disease diagnostics and provide molecular solutions that lessen the time to diagnose medical results, empower healthcare professionals to make better diagnostic decisions, and lower healthcare costs.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

