EXCHANGE NOTICE 29 JUNE 2020 SHARES OUTOTEC OYJ: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES The change of Outotec Oyj's name to Metso Outotec Oyj will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 1 July 2020. At the same time Company's trading code and issuer code will be changed from OTE1V to MOCORP. Updated identifiers: New company name: Metso Outotec Oyj New trading code: MOCORP New issuer code: MOCORP ISIN code: FI0009014575 Orderbook id: 36695 Presuming that the new company name will be entered into the Trade Register on 30 June 2020. Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services