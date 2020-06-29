EXCHANGE NOTICE 29 JUNE 2020 SHARES METSO CORPORATION: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, AND TRADING ISSUER AND ISIN CODES The change of Metso Corporation's name to Neles Corporation will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 1 July 2020. At the same time Company's trading code and issuer code will be changed from METSO to NELES. Updated identifiers: New company name: Neles Corporation New trading code: NELES New issuer code: NELES New ISIN code: FI4000440664 Orderbook id: 24302 Presuming that the new company name will be entered into the Trade Register on 30 June 2020. Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services