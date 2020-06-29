

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. (CNET) reported that its first-quarter net loss attributable to the company widened to $2.31 million or $0.11 per share from $1.14 million or $0.07 per share in the first fiscal quarter of 2019.



Operating loss was $2.3 million compared to operating loss of $0.7 million in the previous year.



Quarterly, total revenues declined $4.4 million from $8.6 million in the previous year.



Revenues generated from internet advertising and related services decreased to $3.2 million from $8.6 million in the previous year. This decrease was mainly attributable to the epidemic control measures imposed by local governments in China as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak during the first fiscal quarter of 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CHINANET ONLINE HOLDINGS-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de