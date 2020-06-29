Canamed4Pets, Inc.: Cann American Corp. Announces Definitive Agreement

CLOVERDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / Cann American Corp. (OTC PINK:CNNA) is pleased to announce the execution of a Definitive Agreement to acquire up to 30% ownership in an already licensed mobile cannabis dispensary.

Under the terms of the Agreement Cann American Corp. will jointly own the company, its assets and share in all revenue generated from the company's operations. The mobile dispensary, operating out of a secure office and warehouse facility in Sacramento California, will offer curated monthly cannabis subscription boxes as well as traditional on-demand delivery.



As previously announced on June 15, the name of the company and further details on its technology platform are briefly being withheld while the company completes USPTO applications and finishes up some of its web development. We intend to announce and direct shareholders to the company's site and introduce the other principles involved as soon as possible.

Stated CEO, Jason Black: "I'm very excited to have closed this deal for Cann Am and its shareholders. I firmly believe cannabis delivery, which currently only makes up about 3% of all California cannabis permit applications, has the potential, in the post Covid marketplace, to be the fastest growing segment of the cannabis industry. We're already seeing other states, in response to the pandemic, begin to allow delivery where they hadn't before. With our scalable franchise model under development, we believe we can capture significant market share of the mobile dispensary market."

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact: Jason Black

contact@cannamericancorp.com

SOURCE: Canamed4Pets, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/595531/Cann-American-Corp-Announces-Definitive-Agreement