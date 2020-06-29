

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's retail sales declined at a softer pace in May, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.



Retail sales decreased a calendar adjusted 0.6 percent year-over-year in May, following a 9.0 percent fall in April.



Turnover of retail trade in food products grew by 1.6 percent annually in May and those of automotive fuels rose 3.3 percent. Sales of non-food products decreased by 3.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 7.8 percent in May, reversing a 7.6 percent fall in the previous month. Sales rose for the first time in three months.



Sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods surged 73.9 percent from the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

