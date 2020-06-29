

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group plc. (BT_A.L, BT) said Monday that it will no longer retain a separate Ventures unit within Enterprise. The company's reported Group financials are unchanged.



The company sated that pro forma financial and operational key performance indicators or KPIs for 2018/19 and 2019/20 published in a new reporting structure which will apply from the first-quarter 2020/21.



After the divestment of Tikit Ltd, together with the sale of BT Fleet Ltd, the remaining Ventures businesses have been reorganised from the first-quarter of 2020/21 to reflect the renewed focus in Enterprise on delivering the best fixed and mobile network services in the UK and to simplify the business, the company said.



The company noted that remaining Ventures businesses, which include Redcare, Phone Book, StreetHub and Payphones, have been retained within Enterprise and will be reported in 'Other' revenue.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BT-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de