Request a FREE proposal to gain in-depth insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement that sheds light on the importance of multi channel marketing and explains how it helped a medical devices manufacturer to increase customer engagement and lower customer acquisition cost.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200629005259/en/

The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping its clients transform business processes through innovative multi channel marketing solutions. The challenges faced by the client included:

1. Low customer engagement rates

2. Low customer acquisition

Wonder how multi channel marketing can transform the way you market yourself? Request a FREE proposal to learn how we can help you drive improvements using multi channel marketing solutions.

The client is a medical device manufacturer based out of the UK with overseas offices across North America and subsidiaries across Western Europe. With the arrival of the internet and various other technological reforms, the new-age consumer is increasingly engaged on numerous media channels. The client was unable to provide a seamless customer experience to its customers across these various media channels.

With a data-driven multi channel marketing strategy businesses can find the perfect mix and balance that helps in lowering cost per acquisition. Speak to our experts to know more about our multi channel marketing solutions.

According to Quantzig's multi channel marketing experts, "multi channel marketing solutions help you to gain insights into the buying habits and demographics of every customer segment you have."

A multi-channel marketing strategy enables pharmaceutical companies to measure the ROI of their marketing platforms. Request a free demo to gain insights on our multi channel marketing solutions.

How Multi Channel Marketing Solutions Helped the Retailer

Enhanced customer acquisition rate by 15 percent Increased customer conversion rate by 24 percent Built a brand perception among the customers





In a very short time frame, Quantzig's multi channel marketing solutions enabled this medical device manufacturer to gain granular insights into their customers' preferences and expectations and help the client devise a targeted marketing strategy for different segments and media channels. This helped the client to improve their customer engagement and customer conversion rates. The client was also able to reduce their cost per acquisition, thus attaining better returns on the marketing investment (MROI).

Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: https://bit.ly/31s64Zl

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200629005259/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us