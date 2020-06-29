Functional Foods Fads to Dictate Market Growth Prospects for Beta Glucan Market, Demand for Health & Dietary Supplements reaches Pinnacle - Future Market Insights

Ability to fend off diseases such as common cold, influenza and cancer by virtue of strengthening the immune system has facilitated greater utilization of beta glucan across a range of health and dietary supplements.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / Over the years, beta glucans have acquired immense popularity, attributed to a host of health benefits it offers. Research has proven that beta glucans are high effective in strengthening the immune systems, capable of combating basic infections such as influenza to more debilitating conditions such as cancer. Beta glucan-based dietary supplements have been consumed on a large scale by consumers across the world. Beta-glucan supplements are widely available online and sold in natural food stores and nutritional supplements shops.

Based on the abovementioned benefits, the global beta glucans market is set to expand positively until 2025. Due to their immunity boosting properties, beta glucan supplements consumption has registered a significant uptick during the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, consumption of food products fortified with beta glucans such as oats has also seen a major increase. This has led to increased mainstreaming of these substances by market players.

"Market players are leveraging their product portfolios to include beta-glucan imbued anti-cholesterol supplements and diabetic drugs as they help reduce glycemic response," infers a prominent FMI analyst.

Request a report sample of nearly 200 pages to gain in-depth market insights on https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-489

Global Beta Glucan Market- Key Takeaways

The global beta glucan market shall expand at a robust CAGR of 7.0% until 2025.

Health and dietary supplements account for the lion's share, expected to reach US$ 202.1 Mn by 2025.

Food & beverages shall be the second-most dominant segment due to increasing consumption of beta-glucan rich foods such as oats.

Western Europe is the most lucrative region, particularly in the food & beverages domain. A valuation of ~US$ 50 Mn is predicted for the Western European market.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region. Growth is attributed to an increasing percentage of the population consuming beta-glucan supplements and foods.

Global Beta Glucan Market- Prominent Drivers

Rising demand for pharmaceuticals and food & beverages due to an expanding population drives the beta glucan market. As people seek healthier food options, preference for beta-glucan fortified products are seeing an uptick.

Beta glucan products have seen rising usage due to the growing awareness about the importance of organic medicinal formulations and its benefits to the human body.

Mandatory compliance with government certifications and regulations regarding food safety and quality is driving manufacturers to adopt beta glucan as a raw ingredient.

Global Beta Glucan Market- Key Constraints

Beta-glucan products are facing a considerable degree of competition from substitutes such as guar gum due to its nearly identical properties. Consequently, market players are aggressively marketing these substitutes, hampering growth of the beta glucan products.

Anticipated Impact of the Coronavirus Outbreak

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic broke out, countries worldwide have been resorting to tough social distancing measures to contain the spread of the virus. This includes the imposition of nationwide lockdowns and curbs on domestic and international travel. Additionally, business entities have urged their employees to work from home. Furthermore, a general element of cautiousness has pervaded people across the world. This is compelling them to resort to basic hygienic precautions, including regular hand-washing and consuming immunity boosting foods. Beta glucans are fulfilling that objective, which is why its sales have multiplied since the past four months.

It has been concluded that foods rich in benign bacteria contain high concentrations of beta glucans as do edible fungi, yeast, lichens and algae. Therefore, integration into mainstream foods is acquiring momentum. A recent study published in the ScienceDirect journal points to incriminating evidence of beta-glucan extracts from shiitake mushrooms named Lentinus edodes proving effective against the oxidative stress exerted by pro-inflammatory cytokines introduced in patients by the coronavirus. Building on this premise, pharmaceutical companies are conducting extensive research on incorporating beta-glucans into their drug formulations. Thus, the market is expected to remain afloat throughout the pandemic's duration.

Explore the global beta glucan market with illustrative figures, data tables and the table of contents. You can also find a detailed market segmentation on https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-489

Competition Landscape

The beta glucan market is highly fragmented with the presence of a multitude of domestic and international players in the global landscape. Some prominent players include Biothera: the Immune Health Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V, Associated British Foods Plc., Biotec Pharmacon ASA, Kerry Group Plc, Euglena Co. Ltd, Garuda International and Tate & Lyle Plc to name a few. Expansion of product portfolio through new product launches, collaborations with other players and venturing into promising markets are the principal strategies employed to retain market presence.

More Insights about the Beta Glucan Market

FMI's recent study on the beta glucan market incorporates a detailed analysis of the key dynamics responsible for shaping the future growth landscape. It provides an unbiased analysis of the prominent market segments, their regional profiles and the overall market competitiveness. The market segmentation has been done based on source (cereal, oats, barley, yeast and other (mushroom)), functionality (soluble beta-glucan, insoluble beta-glucan) and application (food & beverages, bakery products, health & dietary supplements, dairy & frozen products, cosmetics & personal care and others (animal feed)). The regional profiling for the following geographies: North America (US and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Mexico), Western Europe (EU-5, Nordic and rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia and rest of Eastern Europe), Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand and rest of APEJ), Japan and Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, Southern Africa and rest of MEA).

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on the Food & Beverages Landscape

Vegan Flavors Market: A recent market study published by FMI on the vegan flavors market elucidates on historical and current growth parameters for the periods 2015-2019 and 2020-2030 respectively.

Allergen Free Food Market: Explore FMI's recent coverage on the allergen free food market sheds light on the impact of growing consumer awareness about the ingredients used in the food production process influencing market growth. The projections have been carried out for the period 2020-2030.

Brewer Yeast Powder Market: FMI's assessment of the brewer yeast powder market for the forecast period 2020-2030 concludes the market to accelerate positively, with Europe and North America being the frontrunners.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously track emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Market Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/beta-glucans-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/beta-glucans-market-forecast

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/595569/Functional-Foods-Fads-to-Dictate-Market-Growth-Prospects-for-Beta-Glucan-Market-Demand-for-Health-Dietary-Supplements-reaches-Pinnacle--Future-Market-Insights