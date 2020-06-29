

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pilgrim's Pride Corp. recalled about 59,800 pounds of fully cooked chicken breast nugget products for potential contamination with foreign materials, specifically flexible rubber material, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a statement.



This is classified by the FSIS as a Class II recall, which indicates 'a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.'



The recall involves eight lots of 'Pilgrim's FULLY COOKED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS' packaged in 4-lb plastic bags with a Best-By date of May 6, 2021 and lot code of 0127 printed on the retail package.



The frozen ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken breast nugget items were produced on May 6 and were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, and Texas.



The company is yet to receive any confirmed reports of adverse reactions.



Pilgrim's Pride warned consumers consume these products, and to return them to the place of purchase.



In February 2019, Pilgrim's Pride had recalled about 58,020 pounds of not-ready-to-eat (NRTE) breaded chicken products for similar contamination with extraneous materials, specifically rubber. A year before that, it called back about 101,310 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken patties for similar contamination.



Pilgrim's Pride also has recently been in the news for an indictment against its President and Chief Executive Officer Jayson Penn for alleged U.S. chicken price-fixing.



