

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. fell for the fifth consecutive day. However, the infections continue to surge in 30 states.



With 40691 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of infections in the United States increased to 2549069, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest update on Monday.



The number of new cases had touched an all-time high of 44726 on Friday.



250 additional deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 125803. This is the lowest daily number of casualties in the United States in 94 days.



New York, which was once the epicentre of coronavirus in the U.S., on Sunday recorded its lowest death toll-5 -since March 15.



Following is the latest infection and casualty data of the states worst-affected by the pandemic.



New York (31397 deaths, 392539 infections), New Jersey (14975 deaths, 171182 infections), Michigan (6157 deaths, 69946 infections), Massachusetts (8059 deaths, 108667 infections), Louisiana (3199 deaths, 56236 infections), Illinois (6888 deaths, 141723 infections), Pennsylvania (6606 deaths, 89863 infections), California (5932 deaths, 215296 infections), Connecticut (4316 deaths, 46303 infections), Texas (2402 deaths, 150152 infections), Georgia (2778 deaths, 77210 infections), Virginia (1732 deaths, 61736 infections), Maryland (3168 deaths, 66777 infections), Florida (3419 deaths, 141723 infections), Indiana (2619 deaths, 44930 infections), Ohio (2807 deaths, 50309 infections), Colorado (1676 deaths, 32290 infections), Minnesota (1460 deaths, 35549 infections), Arizona (1594 deaths, 73920 infections) and Washington (1310 deaths, 31752 infections).



Meanwhile, two top public health experts said the COVID-19 surge seems to continue for weeks.



'The virus has the upper hand. This virus is not going to go away on its own. We have to stop it,' Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control, said on Fox News Sunday.



Scott Gottlieb, the former head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, said a move by the EU to ban the entry of U.S. citizens to the bloc will be followed by restrictions on travel within the U.S.



With cases rising in 30 states, Texas Governor Greg Abbott warned that the spread of the diseases has taken a 'swift and very dangerous turn' in the state.



'Over just the past few weeks, the daily number of cases has gone from an average of about 2,000, to more than 5, 000,' he noted.



Thirteen states recently set record highs for seven-day averages in cases.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de