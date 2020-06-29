Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust's (MNP's) performance has improved considerably following the appointment of manager Zehrid Osmani on 1 October 2018, since when he has refined the trust's investment process. MNP has now outperformed its benchmark over the last one, three, five and 10 years. The manager focuses on high-conviction positions and his long-term horizon helps navigate short-term market volatility. MNP has performed well despite a lack of exposure to the high-profile, large-cap US technology stocks that have led the market. Osmani has generated alpha by investing in some mid-cap stocks that are not particularly well followed, such as US company Masimo (non-invasive patient monitoring technologies), which is now the largest position in the portfolio.

