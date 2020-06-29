Westinghouse Names Melissa Cummings Executive Vice President, Digital And Innovation

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse Electric Company today announced that Melissa Cummings has been named Executive Vice President, Digital and Innovation, effective immediately.

"Melissa has an impressive track record of designing, building and implementing modern digital capabilities in capital intensive and regulated industrial segments," said Patrick Fragman, Westinghouse president and chief executive officer. "In this critical role, Melissa will drive the digitalization and innovation agendas for Westinghouse, for the benefits of our clients globally."

Prior to joining Westinghouse, Cummings served as the Senior Vice President of Digital Solutions and Services at Baker Hughes, one of the world's largest energy technology companies. In that role, she led a global solutions business providing technology and transformation efforts for energy customers across the world.

Cummings has more than 20 years of industrial software experience in product, service and technology innovation across the power generation, health care, mining and oil and gas sectors. She began her career in program and product management, progressing through a series of increasingly responsible positions at companies including Sun Microsystems and McKesson Provider Technologies. Cummings has also served in leadership positions within GE and ABB, where she advanced to globally responsible roles supporting digital solutions for customers around the world.

Cummings earned a bachelor's degree in international economics from The George Washington University and attended the University of Colorado for business administration and information systems.

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For more information, please visit www.westinghousenuclear.com.

