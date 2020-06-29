KELA Launches Sensitive Hostname Detection

KELA Introduces Automatic Detection of Sensitive Hostnames Now Available Through their RADARK Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KELA, an award-winning Dark Net threat intelligence provider, launches Sensitive Hostname Detection to enable automatic alerting to organizations on any sensitive web pages that may be exposed to the public internet. KELA's RADARK platform is a cutting edge dark net threat intelligence technology that provides clients with 100% targeted and actionable intelligence on their assets. RADARK is meant to help organizations automatically detect threats targeting their organization at any point in time.

"Our goal as intelligence specialists is to ensure that we're doing everything we can to help our clients reduce their attack surfaces," David Carmiel CTO at KELA said. "As part of this, we understood the need to start monitoring for exposed sensitive hostnames pertaining to our clients' infrastructures. Prior to this latest addition, RADARK already detected other network vulnerabilities such as sensitive open ports, outdated technologies being operated by the client, newly discovered CVEs affecting our customers, and more. Although sensitive hostnames may not be structured vulnerabilities such as the formerly mentioned ones, they still may be used by threat actors, and in that case it's critical that we alert our clients on any of these that are publicly exposed."

Today, RADARK's Sensitive Hostname Detection alerts users on developer-related domains, which may be indicating exposure of sensitive information to the public internet. A threat from exposure of sensitive hostnames can range from anything such as simplified system authentication (since services that haven't yet reached production tend to be less strictly monitored) to exposure of content that should not yet be exposed to the open web (i.e. a beta version of a website, databases and more).

