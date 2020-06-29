Egypt's Below 30Hp Centrifugal Water Pumps Market Set to Hit US$ 37 Mn Mark in 2020, Supported by Rapid Increase in Housing Projects - Future Market Insights

Water usage in Egypt is increasing on the back of a procreating population, improvement in living standards and government incentives towards expanding the agricultural and industrial sectors.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / Egypt is one of the fastest developing countries in terms of economic growth across the Middle East. The agriculture sector consumes the maximum amount of water, corresponding to over four-fifths of the Nile River. The total cultivable land available as of 2016 amounted to 3.8 million hectares. Agriculture contributes over 14% of the country's GDP, with a total income of 256.9 billion Egyptian pounds. Additionally, a rapidly expanding population pool has also augmented water usage for domestic purposes.

Based on these trends, the demand for centrifugal pumps to transport water is increasing. It is anticipated that the Egypt below 30 HP centrifugal water pumps market will reach a valuation of US$ 37.1 Mn by the end of 2020. The sheer simplicity of the pump's design makes it easier to transport water to different areas, making them ideal choices for various end-uses. However, an increasing population also entails greater pressure on existing resources. Egypt's rapidly expanding population is straining water availability, leading to acute shortages. This impediment is anticipated to hinder the market in the long-run.

"Given Egypt's lengthy history of irrigation due to its close proximity to the Nile River, agriculture has always flourished across the country, prompting people to divert water into basins by constructing canals and boost farming. Taking cognizance of this, market players are vying for an opportunity to expand their product portfolio across the region," infers an FMI analyst.

Request report sample in order to gain in-depth market insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-eg-704

Egypt below 30 HP Centrifugal Water Pumps Market- Key Takeaways

Submersible pumps gained significant traction due to their wide applications for industrial and domestic purposes. These pumps have captured greater than half of the overall market share.

Domestic application segment captured more than 40% of the overall market while industrial applications expanded the fastest at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Monobloc and submersible pumps with a capacity of 25-30 HP experienced widespread application, whereas mini-pumps segment of 1-2 HP captured half of the total market.

The Egypt below 30 HP centrifugal water pumps market expanded at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Egypt below 30 HP Centrifugal Water Pumps Market- Prominent Drivers

Increasing forays regarding discovery of additional water sources is driving the demand for below 30 HP centrifugal water pumps across Egypt. This is due to acute water shortages from existing sources due to an expanding population.

Growing environmental consciousness is prompting consumers to opt for cost-saving, energy efficient centrifugal water pumps for their daily activities.

Egypt below 30 HP Centrifugal Water Pumps Market- Key Constraints

Political instability and high price volatility have been constraining market expansion of below 30 HP centrifugal water pumps due to disruptions in production cycles.

Availability of substitutes in the form of foreign pumps is hindering growth prospects of regional market players.

Anticipated Impact of the Coronavirus Outbreak

With several end-use industries experiencing sluggish growth, the market for centrifugal water pumps has also taken a major hit due to the pandemic. Disrupted supply chains, insufficient inventory and a shortage of workforce in production units have contributed to reduced output. Additionally, the imposition of a nationwide lockdown has led to a reduction in economic activities, including agriculture, which has limited the uptake of below 30 HP centrifugal water pumps since the past three to four months. Fortunately, the impact is not as severe as it is on other industries. In fact, agricultural exports to other Arab countries has increased as a result of reduced imports from Europe, the Arab world's primary source of agricultural commodities. Furthermore, the country has been increasing cultivation of less water-intensive crops such as potatoes to keep food supplies running. Based on this trend, adoption of below 30 HP centrifugal water pumps shall increase during the course of the pandemic.

Explore the below 30 HP centrifugal water pumps report consisting of illustrative figures, data tables and the table of contents. You can also find detailed market segmentation on https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-eg-704

Competition Landscape

The Egyptian below 30 HP centrifugal water pumps market is highly consolidated, with regional players accounting for 70% of the overall market share. These market players are: KSB Pumps Ltd., Xylem Inc., Omega Egypt Co., Flowserve Corporation, Wilo SE, Calpeda S.p.A and Grundfos. These companies are largely focusing on innovations and technological advancements to offer a wider product portfolio and attract more customers. A key development in this respect is the introduction of photovoltaic powered centrifugal water pumps which not only increase performance but also aids in environmental protection. Partnerships and collaborations are also helping uplift market prospects for prominent players. For instance, Grundfos has proceeded with its acquisition of Eurowater in order to provide pioneering solutions to tackle global water challenges.

More Insights on the Below 30 HP Centrifugal Water Pump Market

FMI's below 30 HP centrifugal water pump market offers an unbiased analysis of the key dynamics influencing the growth trajectory of the market between 2015 and 2020. In order to paint an incisive picture, the market has been segmented into three categories: product type, application and capacity. By product type, the market has been categorized into monobloc pumps, mini pumps and submersible pumps. By application, the market is segmented as industrial, agriculture and domestic pumps. In terms of capacity, the market is divided into 0.5-30 HP pumps.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on the Industrial Automation & Equipment Landscape

Pre Insulated Pipes Market: Investigate the key market dynamics, growth prospects and opportunities associated with the pre insulated pipes market across the forecast period 2020-2027 in FMI's recently concluded research report on the subject.

Protective Goggles Market: FMI's ongoing research study on the protective goggles markets offers readers a comprehensive insight on the business models, key strategies and market shares of prominent vendors in the landscape.

Emulsion Explosive Market: Danger and safety hazards project themselves as key concerns regarding the health and safety of underground miners. The use of emulsion explosives has played a pivotal role in addressing the same, projects FMI in its recent research report.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously track emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Market Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/egypt-centrifugal-water-pump-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/egypt-centrifugal-water-pump-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/595570/Egypts-Below-30Hp-Centrifugal-Water-Pumps-Market-Set-to-Hit-US-37-Mn-Mark-in-2020-Supported-by-Rapid-Increase-in-Housing-Projects--Future-Market-Insights