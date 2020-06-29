Fish Protein Isolates Market Players Can be Optimistic of a Mainstream Era After Years of Obscurity: FMI

DUBAI , U.A.E, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fish protein isolates market is set to grow at over 8% through 2030, with global revenues set to surpass USD 506 million by 2030.

Growing focus on harnessing aquatic resources, combined with low-cost vis-à-vis other meat proteins, are invoking interest of the protein industry. A new study by Future Market Insights opines that fish protein isolates may well emerge as a preferred protein source in low-income countries in the next decade.

The broader macro factors driving the consumption of meat proteins will also rub off on fish protein isolate demand during the forecast period. However, the key differentiator will be lesser price point.

Fish protein isolates are derived as by-products of the fish processing industry. According to FMI analysis, growing emphasis on circular economy, will also boost the prospects of fish protein isolates industry during the assessment period.

Key Takeaways from FMI's Report on Fish Protein Isolates

Fish protein isolates market to be worth USD 468.2 million in 2020

in 2020 Demand from sports nutrition and dietary supplement industry will boost momentum

US and Europe will remain traditional stalwarts, but adoption in low-income countries key to growth

will remain traditional stalwarts, but adoption in low-income countries key to growth Application as base ingredient in food industry is generating substantial traction

High transportation cost and unsavory taste are limiting growth

Fish Protein Isolates Market: Key Trends

Fish protein isolates are finally gaining their due as a key protein source after years of low interest and obscurity

Market players focusing on targeting on-the-go food products, such as energy bars

Fish protein industry touting its products as alternatives to whey and soy proteins

Stakeholders exploring higher growth avenues in pharmaceutical, personal care, and cosmetic industries

Fish Protein Isolates Market: Region-wise Analysis

US and EU5, traditionally lucrative markets for fish protein isolates, will continue to present significant opportunities

Market maturity scenarios are inducing a shift toward Brazil , Argentina , Chile , and Peru

, , , and Low cost vis-à-vis other meat proteins driving demand in Asia Pacific

Increase in export expected in Middle East , thereby driving demand for fish protein isolates

Fish Protein Isolates Market: Competitive Analysis

According to FMI's analysis, after decades of low-interest, fish protein isolates market is witnessing frenzied activity.

The market remains significantly competitive, with a foray of more players anticipated in the next couple of years. The market foray has been aided by development of efficient extraction techniques. A steadily changing consumer perception toward fish protein is also influencing market players to acquire local players with the required know-how.

FMI opines that during the assessment period, investment in R&D, mergers & acquisitions, and tie-ups with end-user behemoths will be a key strategy of the stakeholders.

Fish Protein Isolates Market: Taxonomy

Form

Powder

Liquid

End-user

Food and Beverages

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Sports Nutrition & Dietary Supplement

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Region and Country

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Peru

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU-4

UK

BENELUX

Nordic

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia (excluding Japan)

China

India

ASEAN Countries

South Korea

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

South Africa

Northern Africa

Rest of MEA

Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

Japan

Get Valuable Insights into Fish Protein Isolate Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global fish protein isolate market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the fish protein isolate market-based form (powder and liquid), end-user industry food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic and personal care, sports and dietary supplements and others) across seven major regions.

