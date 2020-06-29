Nameberry's most popular baby names of 2020...so far

MONTCLAIR, New Jersey, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The most popular baby names of 2020's first half are in from Nameberry, with Luna and Milo leading the roster for girls and boys.

But one significant name is missing from Nameberry's Top 10 after these challenging six months: Cora.

Cora stood at Number 8 on the popular baby name website's list at this time last year, and had moved all the way up to Number 6 on the official 2019 list.

"We projected Cora would rank among the top girls' names in the US for years to come," said Nameberry's CEO Pamela Redmond. "But Cora's popularity is waning because it's too close to coronavirus."

The dimming of Cora's star may be one reason for Luna's rise to Number 1. Like Cora, Luna is a sleek yet ancient mythological name. Luna is the Roman goddess of the moon, and perhaps more significantly for the name's current visibility, the name of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter.

Top 10 Girl Names

Luna Maeve Aurora Olivia Isla Ava Ophelia Eleanor Eloise Aurelia

Top 10 Boy Names

Milo Asher Atticus Oliver Levi Silas Arlo Leo Theodore Jasper

Nameberry calculates its popularity list on the basis of which name pages received the most visits. While this is not an official count of how many babies received these names, it's the closest parents can get right now. Due to Covid-19, the SSA has delayed announcing its official list of 2019's popular names indefinitely.

The rising names that have made the most dramatic leaps up the list compared with a year ago - are, for girls:

Kiara Nova Luna Ayla Zara Athena Cordelia Maeve Florence Anastasia

For boys, the names making the biggest upward moves are:

Enzo Phoenix Arlo Lucius Kai Hugo Levi Ezekiel Caleb Rowan

Many of these names are multi-cultural or have ancient roots in mythology or the bible. Kiara, the hottest girl name up nearly 200% over last year, might be a spelling variation of Chiara, the Italian version of Claire, or an Aboriginal nature name, or the name of Simba's daughter in The Lion King.

For the full 2020 popularity list, visit Nameberry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197432/Nameberry_2020.jpg