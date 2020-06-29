Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Kurs explodiert bereits! Sehen wir heute +100%?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.06.2020 | 15:40
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nameberry's Most Popular Baby Names of 2020….so far

MONTCLAIR, New Jersey, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The most popular baby names of 2020's first half are in from Nameberry, with Luna and Milo leading the roster for girls and boys.

Nameberry's most popular baby names of 2020...so far

But one significant name is missing from Nameberry's Top 10 after these challenging six months: Cora.

Cora stood at Number 8 on the popular baby name website's list at this time last year, and had moved all the way up to Number 6 on the official 2019 list.

"We projected Cora would rank among the top girls' names in the US for years to come," said Nameberry's CEO Pamela Redmond. "But Cora's popularity is waning because it's too close to coronavirus."

The dimming of Cora's star may be one reason for Luna's rise to Number 1. Like Cora, Luna is a sleek yet ancient mythological name. Luna is the Roman goddess of the moon, and perhaps more significantly for the name's current visibility, the name of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter.

Top 10 Girl Names

  1. Luna
  2. Maeve
  3. Aurora
  4. Olivia
  5. Isla
  6. Ava
  7. Ophelia
  8. Eleanor
  9. Eloise
  10. Aurelia

Top 10 Boy Names

  1. Milo
  2. Asher
  3. Atticus
  4. Oliver
  5. Levi
  6. Silas
  7. Arlo
  8. Leo
  9. Theodore
  10. Jasper

Nameberry calculates its popularity list on the basis of which name pages received the most visits. While this is not an official count of how many babies received these names, it's the closest parents can get right now. Due to Covid-19, the SSA has delayed announcing its official list of 2019's popular names indefinitely.

The rising names that have made the most dramatic leaps up the list compared with a year ago - are, for girls:

  1. Kiara
  2. Nova
  3. Luna
  4. Ayla
  5. Zara
  6. Athena
  7. Cordelia
  8. Maeve
  9. Florence
  10. Anastasia

For boys, the names making the biggest upward moves are:

  1. Enzo
  2. Phoenix
  3. Arlo
  4. Lucius
  5. Kai
  6. Hugo
  7. Levi
  8. Ezekiel
  9. Caleb
  10. Rowan

Many of these names are multi-cultural or have ancient roots in mythology or the bible. Kiara, the hottest girl name up nearly 200% over last year, might be a spelling variation of Chiara, the Italian version of Claire, or an Aboriginal nature name, or the name of Simba's daughter in The Lion King.

For the full 2020 popularity list, visit Nameberry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197432/Nameberry_2020.jpg

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.