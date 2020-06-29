Outotec Oyj (Outotec) is changing its company name to Metso Outotec Oyj. As a consequence of the name change, Outotec will change its stock exchange ticker to MOCORP with an effect from the start of trading on July 1, 2020. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will change the ticker code for options and forwards in Outotec (OTE1V3) after 19.30 (CET), June 30, 2020. For further information please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=782108