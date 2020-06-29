Correction refers to Segment and Market segment marked in bold below. On request of Genova Property Group AB, company registration number 556864-8116, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's ordinary shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from June 30, 2020. The decision is conditional upon that Genova Property Group AB meets the liquidity requirements for the ordinary shares. As per today's date the company has a total of 34,721,966 shares of which 30,721,966 ordinary shares and 4,000,000 preference shares. Short Name: GPG ------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0007184189 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 198720 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of ordinary shares to be listed: 39,576,966 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ------------------------------------------------------------------------- As from June 30, the preference shares will also be traded on the mid cap segment. ICB Classification: Industry code: 8000 Financials ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 8600 Real Estate ----------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 30, 2020, up and including July 1, 2020, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering has been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 22-23 and 119 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.