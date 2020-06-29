Real Estate Investor Winston Deloney Announces the Launch of his New Website

On the New Site, Deloney Will Share Tips and Advice on Topics Including Buying Rental Properties and Flipping Houses

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / Winston Deloney, a real estate investor based in Chicago, Illinois, is pleased to announce the launch of his new website.

To check out the new site and learn more about Deloney and his work, please visit https://thewinstondeloney.wordpress.com/.

As Deloney noted, he is a successful entrepreneur and self-proclaimed foodie who is also passionate about sharing his experience in real estate with other aspiring investors.

This desire inspired Deloney to launch his own website, which will feature blogs that provide tips and insights to "newbie" real estate investors. Blog topics will focus on buying rental properties, flipping homes and finding wholesale deals which can be sold to other investors.

"It doesn't matter where you are on your real estate journey for you to find value in what I'll be sharing here. If you're a rental property investor or choose to flip homes or even wholesale properties there will be something for everyone," Deloney said.

Even though Deloney launched his new blog very recently, it is already getting a lot of positive attention from visitors to the site.

For example, a new blog titled "Wholesaling vs. Fix and Flips: 5 Things New Real Estate Investors Should Know" has already been very popular with readers who would like to learn more about these important and timely subjects.

As Deloney wrote, the first thing budding real estate investors should learn is the "The fix and flip basics." When investors are looking for properties to flip, they need to exercise caution to be sure they do not purchase a home that will end up being a major money pit. While some homes end up needing quite a bit of work, others will require only smaller cosmetic jobs.

Learning more about the concept of wholesaling is also important for people who are new to the world of real estate investing. As Deloney wrote in the blog, wholesaling is a kind of real estate investment that involves very little cash on hand. Instead, the investor will act as the middleman for properties that are on the market and sell them for a markup from the asking price.

"Wholesaling can be a great option for people who aren't looking to repair properties, and also for investors who don't want to actually risk a lot of their money," Deloney wrote.

About Winston Deloney:

Winston Deloney is a Chicago, IL based real estate investor, passionate entrepreneur, and a self-proclaimed foodie. People can follow Winston Deloney's journey on his personal website and blog at: https://thewinstondeloney.wordpress.com/

Contact:

Winston Deloney

thewinstondeloney@gmail.com

773-453-5132

SOURCE: Winston Deloney

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/595597/Real-Estate-Investor-Winston-Deloney-Announces-the-Launch-of-his-New-Website