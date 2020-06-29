The global automatic baby swing market is expected to grow by USD 28.09 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

Due to the fast-paced modern lifestyles, it can be difficult for working parents to be with the baby 24/7. Automatic swings enable parents to keep the baby safe and occupied while they focus on important household chores. With increasing consumer preference for convenience, vendors are also focusing on time-saving and easy-to-use baby care devices. Parents can rely on these swings to soothe and calm the baby. Thus, the growing emphasis on convenience is expected to stimulate the demand for automatic baby swings, thereby driving the market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the world, impacting several economies and hitting the revenue of almost all the industries. The consumer discretionary industry is expected to be one of the worst-hit industries, with a negative growth forecast. Due to the growing containment efforts by governments through lockdowns, the sale of automatic baby swing has witnessed a decline. The market is further expected to witness slow growth in the near future.

As per Technavio, the growing number of working parents and nuclear families will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Automatic Baby Swing Market: Growing Number of Working Parents and Nuclear Families

Changing lifestyles have resulted in an increase in working and nuclear families. The need for working parents to ensure the safety and comfort of their babies has resulted in the demand for automatic swings. In addition, the number of working women has increased substantially across the world in recent years. This has led to an increase in dual-income households, which, in turn, has led to a higher average income per household and better spending opportunities for parents. Higher average household incomes, along with a rising number of women in the workforce, are expected to boost the growth of the global baby care products market during the forecast period.

"Factors such as the benefits associated with baby swings in the physical and mental development of babies, and the increase in organized retailing will have a significant impact on the growth of the automatic baby swing market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Automatic Baby Swing Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automatic baby swing market by product (full-sized automatic baby swing and portable automatic baby swing) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The European region led the automatic baby swing market in 2019, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the European region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the presence of a large number of ultra-high net worth individuals and the availability of a wide collection of automatic baby swings from different brands.

