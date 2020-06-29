Tectonic Gold Plc - Resignation of Corporate Adviser

29 June 2020

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

RESIGNATION OF CORPORATE ADVISER

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU) announces that Peterhouse Capital Limited has resigned as AQSE Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc

Brett Boynton

Sam Quinn

www.tectonicgold.com

@tectonic_gold +61 2 9241 7665 Financial Adviser and Broker

VSA Capital Limited

Andrew Raca - Corporate Finance

Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking

+44 20 3005 5004

Ends

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.