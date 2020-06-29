Tectonic Gold Plc - Resignation of Corporate Adviser
PR Newswire
London, June 29
29 June 2020
TECTONIC GOLD PLC
("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")
RESIGNATION OF CORPORATE ADVISER
Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU) announces that Peterhouse Capital Limited has resigned as AQSE Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
|Tectonic Gold plc
Brett Boynton
Sam Quinn
www.tectonicgold.com
@tectonic_gold
|+61 2 9241 7665
|Financial Adviser and Broker
VSA Capital Limited
Andrew Raca - Corporate Finance
Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking
+44 20 3005 5004
Ends
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.