EXCHANGE NOTICE 29.6.2020 WARRANTS AND CERTIFICATES Nasdaq Helsinki Oy has decided to prematurely terminate trading in Nordea Bank Abp warrants and certificates on issuer's request according to the Rules of Nasdaq Nordic for warrants and certificates rule 3.5. Last trading day is 29 June 2020. Please find certificate identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=782116